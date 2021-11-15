Advertisement

My mandate intact — Okelo*

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has sacked it public secretary, Okelo Madukaife.

The state chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike announced this at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra capital on Sunday.

He said Okelo who was suspended in June this had continued to parade himself the public secretary to extent that he appeared on a national television recently to congratulate All Progressives Grand Alliance governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Ejidike said, ” Okelo was suspended in June this year. We were surprised that he has continued to parade himself as the publicity Secretary of the party. That ought not be.

On behalf of APC Anambra State, we wish to clearly state that Okelo Madukaife is no longer a member of our party and so he can’t be or function as the publicity Secretary of our part in the state.

” Anybody dealing with him as a member of APC or Publicity Secretary of the party is doing so on their own risk.

“We will wish to state categorically that as far as the Anambra Governorship poll is concerned we have not congratulated anybody.

Describing the election as fraud, Ejidike said the party was studying the situation with a view to approaching the court about the outcome of the poll.

Reminded the the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and Director General of the National Inland Water ways, Chief George Moghalu( all members of the APC in state, Ejike said the did that as individuals and not as officials of the party.

But in a swift reaction, Okelo said that his membership of the party is protected by the letters and spirit of the 2014 APC Constitution, his mandate as state publicity subsists and runs until Anambra state congresses hold.

Okelo in a statement said, “Our congratulations to Sọludo is without prejudice to the right of anyone empowered by law to challenge the outcome of the election in the election tribunal.”

The statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to a piece of misadventurous opinion inflicted on public space by Chief Basil Ejidike, State Caretaker Chairman of APC,at financial, emotional health reputation cost to APC.

“Chief Ejidike, while illegally congregating the press in a leisure hotel in Awka libelouly claimed that the spokesman and State Publicity Secretary of the Anambra State Chapter of APC is no longer a member of APC.

“This statement seeks, to apologize to the membership of APC in Anambra state invite the general public to pardon the ignorance of our Chairman on precedures and processes enlisted in our advanced constitution which has led him to cross the avoidable boundaries.

“The general public is hereby advised that not only is the membership of the undersigned protected by the letters and spirit of the 2014 APC Constitution, his mandate as State Publicity subsists and runs until Anambra State Congresses hold.

“We recall a similar attempt at usurping the office of the state Publicity Secretary which predictably failed in July 2019 and predict similar outcome on the latest tirade targetted at 2021 congresses.

“The general public is advised to discountenance the misdemeanor contained in the misguided statement, which will now be the subject of consultations in the State Working Committee, State Executive Council and the State Caucus.

“We as a party willl continue to guard against those like Ejidike who necodemously trade off our right to democratic choice for a mess of pottage.

“Once again, we join our national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, our state leader, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, who Ejidike despises and fights with the support of extraneous elements, as well as all 2021 Governorship aspirants, shortchanged in June 26 primaries to congratulate the State governors – elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as we gear up to hold him accountable to Ndi Anambra on his election promises.

“Our congratulations is without prejudice to the right of anyone empowered by law to challenge the outcome of the election in the election tribunal.”