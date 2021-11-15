Advertisement

… Reiterates calls on FG to declare Nov. 16 national holiday in honour of Zik

By Favour Goodness

Tuesday, Nov. 16, has been declared a work-free day in Anambra in honour of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President who was born on November 16, 1904.

This is the third consecutive year Anambra State is observing the birthday anniversary of the man who led Nigeria to independence on Oct. 1, 1960 and is popularly known as The Great Zik of Africa because of his extraordinary Pan-African vision and commitment.

“It was the Great Zik of Africa who inspired such outstanding Pan-African leaders as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana who led his country to freedom from colonial rule on March 6, 1957”, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State declared in a statement signed on his behalf by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba.

“Zik, who was born in Zungeru in Niger State and grew up in Calabar and Lagos, studied various disciplines in the United States and remains the most urbane, cosmopolitan and intellectually engaging of all Nigerian leaders.

“He remains an unrivalled trailblazer, having established Nigeria’s first indigenous bank, African Continental Bank and Nigeria’s first indigenous university, University of Nigeria at Nsukka, among other monumental and farsighted achievements”.

Obiano reiterated his call on the Federal Government to declare November 16 a national holiday in memory of The Great Zik of Africa.

After all, argued Obiano, the Ghanaians observe the birthday of Dr. Nkrumah as a national holiday, just the way Tanzanians observe President Julius Nyerere’s birthday as a national holiday.

“It is a huge national embarrassment”, observed the Anambra leader, “that Nigeria has yet to declare November 16 a national holiday.”