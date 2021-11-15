Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Starvation has hit Imo state Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park claiming the lives of over 250 animals valued at over N38 million.

The park, located at Nekede Anicent Kingdom in Owerri West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, houses different species of animals including three lions.

Advertisement

Sources close to the garden disclosed that the surviving animals are near death due to hunger.

It was learnt that it cost more than N1.2 million to feed the about 500 animals in a month with some government subvention which is longer forthcoming.

This is now threatening the extinction of the Zoological Garden established in 1976.

Further investigation revealed that the garden which was previously generating its own revenue from local and foreign tourists to sustain itself could no longer do so as the road linking the zoo to the Owerri capital city has collapsed, following an ecological disaster.