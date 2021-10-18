Advertisement

From Christopher Nzekwe

The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, and Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has hinted news men on the reason he sacked Mr Paul Chukwuma as his Special Assistant (SA) on Special Duties.

According to the fiery Statesman, Mr Paul Chukwuma, a former National Auditor of the APC, and current Director General of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), was, between 2015/2016, his Special Assistant on Special duties at the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Mr Chukwuma, however, was sacked for various degrees of Job racketeering and fraudulent activities. The DG of SAUGCO had allegedly swindled impressionable job seekers during the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) recruitment exercise of 2016. Some of his victims petitioned the Nigerian Senate who in turn summoned the Honourable Minister for questioning. According to Dr Ngige, “when I saw the summons I took it as one of those legislative ploys to get the executive to provide them with more job slots. But, I was roundly embarrassed when I was greeted with barrages of petitions indicting my SA Special Duties, Mr Paul Chukwuma of Employment fraud“.

Mr Ngige said he had to lay him off as a matter of principle, and to teach other Aides of his some firm lessons. “The problem we have as a country is that people are not made to face the consequences of their actions or inactions. I had to sack Paul Chukwuma as a deterrent to those who may be plotting to do same. I sincerely hope he has settled with those he collected their monies”. He concluded.

Efforts to reach Mr Chukwuma has yielded no result, as his number has rang without any response. Not even the SMS of our correspondent had been replied as at press time.