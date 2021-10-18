Advertisement

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, is a potential game-changer that could enhance food security and improve livelihoods in Kano, by promoting climate-smart agricultural practices.

The State Project Coordinator, Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, stated this while receiving the Regional Director, Sasakawa Africa Association, SAA, Dr. Mel Oluoch, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices and technologies, by KSADP, an Islamic Development Bank and LLF funded project, is very important for sustaining agriculture in Kano, in view of the current changes in climatic conditions.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, “Climate-smart Agriculture is an approach to help the people who manage agricultural systems respond effectively to climate change. The CSA approach pursues the triple objectives of sustainably increasing productivity and incomes, adapting to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions where possible”.

“All over the world, countries are experiencing climate change which is causing reduction in rainfall and by implication, reduction in agricultural productivity”.

“Therefore, as our partners, Sasakawa Africa Association, (SAA), should pursue innovations, small machinery etc., aimed at reducing the impact of climate change on our agricultural practices”.

Malam Ibrahim observed that policy makers in Kano are desirous of seeing rapid results especially in the agricultural sector, hence the need for SAA to be more proactive in implementing the KSADP-SAA crop intervention programmes, which aims to improve food and nutrition security.

“36 percent or so of the over 1 million expected beneficiaries of KSADP are crops farmers, whom Sasakawa is expected to impact, through our collaboration. Therefore, you have a serious challenge to effect change in our agricultural sector”, the State Project Coordinator emphasized.

While appreciating SAA for the steps taken to improve agriculture in the state, Malam Ibrahim advised the organization to work more closely with research organizations and to publicize its activities, to make its impact worthwhile.

In his remarks, the Regional Director, Sasakawa Africa Association, Dr. Mel Oluoch, stated that his organization, which works in 16 African countries, is committed to using its vast experience, to bring sustainable solutions to challenges of climate change facing farmers in Kano.

Describing the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project as a timely intervention, Dr. Oluoch promised that his organization would help the project to strengthen its deliberate livestock-crop integration, with a view to ensuring resilient livelihoods in the state.