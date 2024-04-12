Danger! Children Risking Lives to Attend School in Anambra Community, As River Submerges 53-Year-Old Bridge (video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be better described as danger is currently looming in Akwaihedi community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, as school children in the community risk their lives while crossing a deep river to attend school.

This is coming as Ugwa Uhualauzi River Bridge got submerged by the river, leaving only the bridge rails above the water level.

Announcing this in a video currently trending on the social media, the President-General of the community, Chief Oliver Mba, said the bridge was a self-help project constructed around 1971 by the community members.

The PG, in the video, said as at this dry season, the river flows over the bridge, adding that the situation gets worse during rainy season, preventing people of the Uhualauzi village from crossing over to the other sides of the community and vice versa, as everyone would be trapped to their own sides of the community, pending when the water level subsides.

The video also shows small school children crossing the deep river through the rail of the bridge, while the youngest one among them who could not climb the rail was seen trekking through the river on top of of the the submerged bridge.

It further shows a motorcycle trapped by water on top of the bridge, while the owner was seen trying to push it out.

Chief Mba, in the video, appealed for the urgent intervention of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Government of Anambra State, to address the situation, to avoid any casualty resulting therefrom, given how the school children and other residents risk their lives crossing the bridge to attend schools, markets, farms, church services and other places of importance.

He also revealed that the Bridge is the only pathway to and fro the Uhualauzi village and the rest of the community divided by the river, regretting that the situation has remained like that and even aggravates as days go by.

“This remains the situation of Ugwa-Uhualauzi River Bridge in Akwaihedi community, which we have been bringing to notice of Anambra State government,” he wrote.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Area, Hon. Obinna Emecheta, who spoke on behalf of the Transition Committee Chairman for the Council Area, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso, commended the President General for bringing the situation to the attention of the government, adding that the complain has been communicated to the appropriate authority.

“This is commendable, and this is what the Soludo Administration has always advocated: WHEN YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.

“That is why we keep asking people to say something. This has been forwarded to the appropriate quarters, and I believe something will be done,” he said.

Watch the video below: