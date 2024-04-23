8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Help! Little Boy Misses Road After Attending Block Rosary in Anambra (Video)

News

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A little boy, simply identified as Chidindu has missed road to his parents’ house after he attended block rosary prayer in a town in Anambra State.

This incident reportedly happened in Awada area where the little child was found wandering around, behind the Awada Police State, until he was accosted, questioned and rescued by some good-spirited individuals who saw him.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, showing the little boy say few things about his identity as he was being asked some questions by the people who rescued him. He also disclosed his mother’s name as Obianuju.

READ ALSO  Market Crisis: Onitsha Electronics Market Dealers' Case Debarred Over Representation Tussle

While noting that they had earlier gone round the area to ask about who knows or owns the child; the people thereafter, in the video, appealed on the members of the public to help circulate the video to the reach of the child’s family members.

They also called on the family members to locate him at the Awada Police Station where he would be kept, or to call the phone number: 08060377045

Watch the video below:

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Soludo, FG Flex Muscle Over Control of Activities at Onitsha Sand Beach

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Soludo's Commissioner, Odimegwu, Re-Echoes Call for Environmental Cleanliness, Tree Planting to Curb Erosion Menace

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.