Help! Little Boy Misses Road After Attending Block Rosary in Anambra (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A little boy, simply identified as Chidindu has missed road to his parents’ house after he attended block rosary prayer in a town in Anambra State.

This incident reportedly happened in Awada area where the little child was found wandering around, behind the Awada Police State, until he was accosted, questioned and rescued by some good-spirited individuals who saw him.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, showing the little boy say few things about his identity as he was being asked some questions by the people who rescued him. He also disclosed his mother’s name as Obianuju.

While noting that they had earlier gone round the area to ask about who knows or owns the child; the people thereafter, in the video, appealed on the members of the public to help circulate the video to the reach of the child’s family members.

They also called on the family members to locate him at the Awada Police Station where he would be kept, or to call the phone number: 08060377045

Watch the video below: