By Favour Goodness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the alleged resignation of the adhoc staff for the November 6 guber.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra State, Nwachukwu Orji on Tuesday said the report is false and doesn’t have any credibility assuring that they’re on course to deliver a credible election in the state.

Unconfirmed reports trended earlier that the drivers and majority of the ad hoc workers already recruited had abandoned the job following the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that there won’t be any election in the state.

But the REC said: “INEC is still in the process of recruiting the adhoc workers, in fact we just finished the last training before this false report.

“As the head of the commission in Anambra, I am telling you authoritatively that we have more than enough manpower for the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra,” he said.