Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday fixed Thursday to hear and rule on a motion for an interim order of injunction brought by suspended National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus against the PDP and others.

Secondus through his lawyer, Payo Oyetubo is asking the court to suspend the October, 30th and 31st National Convention of the PDP and allow him the right to preside over the convention.

Advertisement

When the matter came up in court, six other members of the PDP drew the attention of the court on their application for joinder which was not opposed by counsel to Secondus.

They were subsequently granted leave to join by the three-man appeal panel.

The defendant’s counsel including those who joined in the suit, however, opposed a motion for Interim injunction by plaintiffs’ counsel seeking to stop the forthcoming PDP National Convention and asked for time to respond to the process.

The three-man appeal panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani after listening to the arguments from the parties, ordered counsel to the plaintiff to serve the process to the defendants’ counsel within 24 hours while respondents’ counsels have 24 hours to respond.

The court adjourned till Oct 28, for a hearing and possible ruling on the motion.

Secondus who was recently suspended from his ward in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State is seeking a stay of execution on the judgment of the Degema High Court in the state, restraining him from parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.