Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Atipper driver lost his life on Monday in a lone accident in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state.

The deceased was said to be descending a hill when he suddenly lost control and plunged into a gully following slippery condition of the road.

Advertisement

The caretaker committee chairman of the town, Chief Wilfred Okafor, who disclosed this to reporters yesterday, blamed the accident on devastating effect of erosion menace in the community.

He said the community had earlier appealed to Governor Willie Obiano and Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Sharon Ikeazor to come to their rescue.

Okafor, who also doubles as the Ezinkwelle village chairman, said the community had committed over N100million towards checking the erosion, but regretted that they still lived at the mercy of deplorable roads which worsened after any downpour.

He said,”Though we have lost a life already when a tipper descending the only access road, which is dilapidated and slippery, plunged into the gulley, we still believe something can be done to forstal more casualties.

“We try to arrest the situation temporarily and that is what you are seeing. We know how much we have sunk there, about N100million.

“We are crying to Governor Obiano and our own daughter, Hon. Sharon Ikeazor to come to our rescue. I even want her to come and see things for herself and other good spirited individuals and organisations.

“I will rather go and be sleeping in Government House to see the road done.”