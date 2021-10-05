Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

There is tension in Awka, Anambra state capital as unidentified gunmen have killed three persons.

Two persons were gunned down opposite first market at ifite, while one person was killed behind Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, both in Awka South local government area

An eyewitness said both incidents happened between 4.15-4.30pm Tuesday

According to the source, ” these boys have started again. It is because the policemen are nowhere to be seen as a result of the “unknown gunmen”

As a result, panic had enveloped residents of Awka, who had not witnessed such killings in recent time

The killings reduced when a section of the community invited the dreaded ‘bakassi boys ‘, who stormed the town to tame the tide

But it was gathered that the incident at ifite happened because some prominent persons in the area resisted the engagement of the security outfit

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not been on the issue

He said as soon as the command received the signal it would be made public .

But one of the senior Police officers in the State, who did not want to be quoted, confirmed the incidents

The source said it was not a case of unknown gunmen, but a case of cult clashes involving rival groups.