The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has urged the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, Buhari said the term “rising insecurity” should be replaced with the “reality of declining insecurity.”

The statement was titled, ‘President Buhari Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-el-Maulud, Reassures That Significant Gains Are Being Made In Combating Insecurity.’

It partly read, “The President urges Muslims to strive for forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day. On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today.

“The President uses the occasion to give a snapshot of the increased activities the Armed Forces, Police Force, and intelligence agencies have embarked upon to effectively respond to the security challenges in the nation.

“He says the government fully expects and intends for these trends to continue, and calls on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures. Time has come to revise the prefixes “rising insecurity” with “declining insecurity.”

“The President adds that increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised police, security and military leadership is helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage. The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.”

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more. The whole country and its mass communication systems have a duty in this regard.”

The President concluded his message by appealing to road users to drive with care and avoid needless accidents.