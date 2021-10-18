Advertisement

Gunmen around 12am on Monday attacked Ohaukwu Police headquarters at 135, Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu local government area, Ebonyi state killing a police sergeant

They also set the station ablaze and burnt vehicles at the station.

Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack.

She said:”About 23hrs, yet- to-be identified gunmen came to Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters to attack the men and officers on duty and they were repelled. On the process, one police officer, a Sergeant paid the supreme price.

“They threw patrol bomb into the station and unfortunately, it got one of the patrol vehicles and exhibit vehicle parked at the place.

“The Commissioner of Police has visited the station for on the spot assessment of the area. He has met with the community leaders

“This is the first time we are experiencing such a thing and the non state actors being the vigilantes and all those security outfits are of great assistance to the police. It is very surprise thing to us, we don’t expect any attack”.