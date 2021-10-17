Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A political group known as ‘Coalition of APC supporters’ in Bauchi state has accused the minister of education Malam Adamu Adamu of imposing the new state chairman of the party in the just concluded congress.

Adamu Adamu is the leader of the party in the state.

Convener of the coalition Malam Nasiru Cigari flanked by other members made the accusation while addressing newsmen at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said, the new chairman allegedly presented by the minister Alhaji Babayo Aliyu Misau is not a long term member of the party having been in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the past years.

He alleged that the minister did not come to Bauchi to consult party stakeholders and delegates during the congress but only sent in the name of Babayo from Abuja Saturday night as the new chairman of the party in the state.

“Adamu Adamu’s attitude towards the party is something to worry about. This single act is capable of truncating the relative peace enjoyed in the party”. He said.

The coalition therefore appealed to the national headquarters of the party to cancel the state congress and order for fresh exercise.