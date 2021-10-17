Advertisement

Following the statement from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it is coming to negotiate or dialogue with IPOB over the forthcoming Anambra governoship election, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to reiterate once again that we have no business with INEC.

IPOB family worldwide doesn’t know whether or not INEC exists. We have nothing to do with the election INEC is conducting, and we wonder why INEC would want to drag us into the election.

INEC should face what is facing it and leave IPOB alone. We didn’t dialogue with Nigeria government let alone INEC.

We found laughable the declaration by the Nigeria police that they are coming to Anambra State governoship elections on 6th of November with 33,000 personnel and 8 helicopters to kill Igbo citizens on that day ,this statement from Fulani controlled police IGP shows how prepared they are to kill our people and also a clear indication that Nigerian police and the fulani cabal do not want the election in Anambra to hold.

We also want to place on record that the plan by the Nigerian police to deploy over 33,000 police and three helicopters, among others to Anambra State for the November 6 governoship election, is another ploy to kill more innocent Biafrans. This confirms our fears and earlier intelligence that the Fulani controlled security agents have perfected plans to use the election to force more Biafra youths to their early grave.

We therefore, wish to advise Biafrans in Anambra State to be very cautious of this wicked plot and don’t play into their hands.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB