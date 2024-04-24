‘Debate On The Imo Guber Succession A Distraction To Sitting Government’ – Prof Obiaraeri Reveals

Legal luminary, Professor Nnamdi Obiaraeri has joined the debate on the contentious power rotation formula in Imo State otherwise known as Imo Charter of Equity, insisting that it remains the turn of Okigwe Zone to produce the next governor of the state in 2027.

Prof Obiaraeri, who teaches Law at the Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri, however submitted that it was not yet time to engage in verbal exchanges on power succession of the state.

In a statement entitled; “Caveat Emptor! It is Okigwe Zone’s turn to produce Imo Governor in Law and In fact in 2027”, Prof Obiaraeri agreed with the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) led by Chief Rex Anunobi that it was too early for any debate on the equity charter.

According to him, it is now time for good governance and provision of tangible and intangible dividends of democracy to the people.

While maintaining that any debate on the Imo Guber succession would be a distraction to the sitting government, Prof Obiaraeri promised that at the appropriate time, Okigwe Zone would marshal out ‘irresistible and indubitable truth’ on why the governorship diadem should come to the zone.

He said; “When we get to the time for truth, justice, equity and good conscience, we will bring out the irresistible facts and indubitable truth.

“I agree completely with OPOCA led by Barr Chief Sokom Anunobi that it is rather too early and a complete heating of the polity to go full blast on 2027 Imo guber succession now.

“There is time for everything. The Holy Book says so.

“It is time for good governance and provision of tangible and intangible dividends of democracy. No unreasonable distractions please.

“When we get to the 2027 bridge, we will see how Okigwe Zone will cross it. Que sera sera- whatever will be, will be.

“There is no need for anyone to dance himself or herself lame now about 2027 Imo politics. Hence, this timely caveat!”

A former Minister of Interior, Capt Emmanuel Ihenacho recently floated Imo Harmony Project (IHP) with which he intends to galvanize efforts for the emergence of an Imo governor of Owerri Zone extraction in 2027.

In fact, Capt Ihenacho was quoted as saying that it was the turn of the Owerri Zone to produce the successor of Gov Hope Uzodimma in 2027, alluding the Imo Cahrter of Equity to buttress his point.

OPOCA, a political pressure group which is catering for the interest of Orlu Zone fired back at Capt Ihenacho, warning him to dismantle the IHP or have it to contend with.

According to OPOCA, IHP besides starting too early to campaign for 2027 Imo guber, was capable of distracting the sitting administration in the state whose second term in office has just begun.