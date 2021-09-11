Advertisement

The Ebonyi State Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji, yesterday insisted that Governor Dave Umahi has no regret over his comment that Nigeria deserves another president like Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Advertisement Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Orji told newsmen in Abuja that President Buhari’s mature disposition to issues and his handling of the security situation explains why Nigeria should pray for a leader like him, post-2023.

The commissioner also said Buhari’s development strides in the social investment sector through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that he is the type of leader the people should pray for, adding that before 2023, he would have given every region of the country a sense of belonging.

On the president’s visit to Imo State, the commissioner said the people of the state refused to come out because of the fear of intimidation and not necessarily because they want to obey the IPOB sit at home.

“So I think Governor Dave Umahi is right in all ramifications because if you see the level of agitations, that is tribal-based, lots of sentiments, religious sentiments, tribal sentiments, ethnic sentiments and people rising and being powered by the social media, I will say that without a man of matured temperament like the president, the situation would have been worse.

“Before he came on board, the bandits were almost overwhelming the capital city, but with this administration, we have not seen much of the activities of banditry by these criminal elements in the capital city. So it is a plus to him.

“This insecurity is not the problem of the present government; it is of the past administration and the stakeholders of the present. Not only those in government but also those outside the corridors of power.”