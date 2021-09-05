Advertisement

The Senator representing the good people of the Benue South Senatorial District, Distinguished Sen Abba Moro, has condemned in its entirety the call by a former governor of Benue State, Sen George Akume, for the declaration of state of emergency in Benue state.

Sen Akume, the current minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, had at a press conference in Abuja, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Benue state, as a way of tackling the heightened wave of insecurity in the state.

According to the ex-governor, “Since Governor Ortom has consistently alleged that the security situation in Benue State has deteriorated in such a manner that lives of Benue people are not secured, we call on Mr. President as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to declare a state of emergency in Benue State to bring the security situation in the state under control.”

However, Moro said it was unfortunate that a respected leader and erstwhile governor of the state would be asking for the dismantling of the democratic structure in Benue state as his suggested solution to the problem of insecurity in the state.

“I couldn’t imagine that Sen George Akume, an esteemed leader who once administered the affairs of our dear state, and should therefore be working hand in hand with the incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom, regardless of his political affiliation, and come up with better suggestions as to how the security situation in Benue can effectively be tackled, in the interest of our people, would rather be requesting the President to declare a state of emergency in Benue state. I don’t understand why any well-meaning Benue citizen would think that the best way to address the issue of insecurity in the state will be to declare an emergency rule.

“I condemn in its totality the reported call by Sen Akume on President Muhammadu Buhari for the declaration of the state of emergency in Benue State. I implore the President never to heed to such a request as it was made in bad faith and not in the best interest of the good people of Benue State who have suffered so much the consequence of the high level insecurity in the state with the destruction of many lives and property. The Federal Government has the primary responsibility to secure Nigerians with all the security architectures under its control. So, as against the declaration of emergency rule, the Federal Government should rise to the occasion by intensifying its effort to tackle the menace of insecurity that is ravaging not only Benue State but different parts of the country,” Moro stated.

The Benue South senator, who had recently visited Sen Akume in his Abuja office, not minding their political differences, to discuss critical Benue matters of mutual interest, said it was important for all citizens of the state to support Governor Ortom with the extent of resilience, courage and doggedness he has been showing to confront the problem.

He noted that there was no way any meaningful solution can be achieved in the fight against insecurity in Benue state if leaders in the state want to continue to play politics with the situation.