Advertisement

By Tseaa, Armstrong

The contest for Benue State Governorship come 2023 is getting interesting with different twists and dimensions. For Dr Patricia Awashima Akwati, flouting a six billion naira scholarship scheme is her modest way of announcing her political intention of running for the number one seat in the state. ”My priority is people. My priority is you”, she said.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Dr. Pat Akwati aspires for the highest office in the state. She is one of Benue appreciated daughters. She has vast experience and diversity with a rising profile. Dr. Akwati is one of the queens on the pack who through her academic achievement and invaluable contributions towards world politics, education, women’s rights and multi-culturalism is inspiring youth, women and men worldwide towards self discovery and self reliance.

In an interview with the State Cordinator, Dr. Patricia Awashima Akwati Scholarship, Mr. Terry Korgba, “my principal pledges to be a highly transparent Governor in service to the good people of Benue State”. “Her government will be a participatory administration that gives you straight answers to your salient and silent questions”, he added.

Through her fund-raising efforts, the Patricia Akwati Scholarship Fund, which assists single mothers to undertake post-secondary study at University of Buenos Aires.

Dr. Akwati believes: “The time of empty promises is over. Let’s bring change to our State, Change for the better”. A vote for her is a vote for emancipation. A vote for freedom from poverty, equity, justice and massive job creation on a progressive public-private-partnership platform that works for the least Benue citizen.

Dr. Patricia worked as an elementary school principal with the Metropolitan Separate School Board in Argentina. She became involved in politics, campaigning for women’s rights and multi culturalism. She has been deeply involved in Argentine politics both at the local, regional and national levels.

In the 1993 federal election, Akwati became the first African Argentinian woman to serve as campaign coordinator on logistics for the candidate who stood up for the Parliament of Argentina and subsequently the first black woman to actively champion the cause for a member of a federal cabinet.

With Dr. Akwati as the governor, Benue State shall become a beacon for business, agriculture and tourism. Promoting easy of doing business. She campaigns for a more simple and transparent tax system for all.

She also served three terms as Chair of the National Liberal Women’s Caucus and the Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Monsignor Chrétion from 1994 to 1996.

She was awarded the Luminary Award by the University of the West Indies in 2006, and has received honorary doctor of laws degrees from the Universities of Buenos Aires, Guelph, McGill and York.

In December 2009, she was appointed as a Member of the Order of Argentina and in 2012 received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.