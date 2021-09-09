Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked report credited to one Chidi Ibeh alleging that the apex Igbo group is at odds with the planned visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State on Thursday.

The group described the statement as mischievous, ill-intended and deliberate attempt to put Ndigbo in harms way, urging Ndigbo to disregard same.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze Ndigbo warned that it would no longer tolerate such idiosyncracy, insisted that it welcomes the President to Owerri in Igbo Land.

It described the visit as critical and turning point in the Igbo political history,

urging people of the state to troop out en-mass to welcome the President and accord him honour due to him.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been drawn to a statement making rounds in the media and purportedly issued by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The purported press statement issued by one Chidi Ibeh, a nondescript and unknown to Ohanaeze, gave the impression that Ohanaeze Ndigbo is at odds with the planned visit of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to Imo State on Thursday September 9, 2021.

“Nothing can be more dishonest than this. Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under the leadership of Prof. George Obiozor, dissociates itself from the purported statement and urges Ndigbo to disregard same.

“We are appalled that some miscreants, masquerading as leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo could issue such rheumy and dubious statement on behalf of Ndigbo”. The statement is mischievous, ill-intended and a deliberate attempt to put Ndigbo in harms way.

“May we reiterate here that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide welcomes His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Owerri in Igbo Land.

“We are, therefore, deeply delighted that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen to visit Ndigbo in Igbo Land at this critical juncture in Igbo history. By this visit, the President has proven, beyond doubts, that he is the father of the Nation.

“It is, therefore, the height of wickedness, callousness, mischief, rabble-rousing, and miscreancy for Mr. Chidi Ibeh and his co-travellers to issue such a discordant statement in the name of Ndigbo.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo would no longer take such idiosyncracy and urge our people to totally disregard the mischief of Mr. Chidi Ibeh and his recalcitrant, misguided impostors, impersonators and pretenders.

“We urge Ndigbo to troop out en-mass to welcome our President and accord him the honour due to him. The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide are persuaded that this land-mark visit to the South East of Nigeria by Mr. President is critical and a turning point in the Igbo political history.”