By Favour Goodness

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on Igbo leaders to seize the opportunity offered by the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State on Thursday to demand for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

MASSOB in a statement by Edeson Samuel, the National Director of Information, urged Igbo leaders to also remind the President that “Ndigbo are not being treated as co-citizens.”

“The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) advised the political, traditional, religious and opinion leaders of Igbo land to demand the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from President Muhamadu Buhari’ during his state visit to Imo and Ebonyi states.

“It is imperative that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being subjected to inhuman torture at the DSS detention cage because of Ndigbo. He represents the aspirations of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“MASSOB advised Igbo political leaders to use the occasion of President Muhamadu Buhari’s visit to revive the lost confidence and hope, Ndigbo bestowed on them by telling Buhari that Ndigbo are not being treated as co citizens. They must demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

“MASSOB reiterated that what Ndigbo want is Biafra from Nigeria. We can never deviate from this clamour for independence of Biafra Republic,” the statement further said.