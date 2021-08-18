Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said that it would no longer tolerate the

barrage of insults being rained on Mazi Nmamdi Kanu’s lead counsel, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor by some uninformed fellows and mischief makers.

IPOB’ Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful made the observation in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that IPOB was also disappointed that despite its earlier explanations on the rational behind the decision to suspend the Ghost Monday Sit-At-Home order, some fellows are still disparaging its Directorate of State (DoS) over the decision.

“We therefore, wish to advise all those playing the devils advocate to

desist in their own interest and stop giving our enemies room to mock us.

“IPOB is a well structured and organised movement with clear cut hierarchical structure as well. Henceforth, IPOB will no longer take lightly any act of insubordination from anybody or from any quarter irrespective of ones status.

“Going forward we will not condone insults on our hierarchy represented by

the DOS or on our leader’s lawyers. They have not taken any action inimical

to the struggle to warrant the embarrassing and undeserved insults from some uninformed folks.

“All the decisions so far taken were in the best interest of the struggle and in accordance with direct directive from our

leader who is very impressed with the actions and solidarity so far

implemented by the leadership since his incarceration,” Powerful said.

He said that Ejiofor remained IPOB’s lead council and the leader’s lead

legal representative and its leader reposes strong confidence in his

ability and capacity.

“As a trusted counsel, he has not betrayed or misrepresented his clients IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.There is no

reason therefore for anyone especially IPOB family members to reciprocate

Ejiofor’s sacrifices with insults.

“The facts in the public domain evidence multiple attempta by the Nigeria

security agencies to eliminate Ejiofor at all cost becuase they have failed to get him compromised.

“Instead of appreciating him for

defending our leader at the risk of his own life some mischief makers are

trying to accuse him of sabotage. This is not only ridiculous but stupidity

taken too far.

“We also wish to clarify that in IPOB we have nothing or nobody known as

autopilot. Anybody going by such title is not IPOB, and is flouting our rules. Anybody claiming to be such should immediately disengage before he

is embarrassed,” he said.