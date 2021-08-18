Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state Wednesday sworn in eleven permanent secretaries.

Speaking at the event, Obiano reminded them of the oath they took, describing them as important managers of segments of the civil service they are occupying, asking them to live by example.

Advertisement

While stating that his administration has maintained the bond and contract with the civil servants, despite the daunting challenges, the governor, however warned that if any of them found to be corrupt, would be sacked.

He asked them to reciprocate by being hardworking inorder to increase the public perception of government, registered his administration’s intolerance for vices among civil.

Obiano assured of extending relevant trainings to them, so that they could as well also train people working under them.

It would be recalled that sometime ago, the governor swore-in eight permanent secretaries.

The new permanent secretaries include, Dr. Nwando Obiano, Dr Onuigbo Benedicta Ndidi, Ike Samuel Chinedu, Okonkwo Ebele, Iwouno Ngozi Anuli and Igwebe Theodora Okwy.

Others are Mrs Uzoka Ifeyinwa Gertrude, Ejike Edwin Uzochukwu, Idigo Anthony Chike and Dr. Emmanuel Okafor.

Their appointment was approved by the governor and took effect from December, 2020, but for the COVID-19 situation, they continued with their respective functions.

Some members of the state executive Council including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr. Harry Uduh, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Primus Odili, Attorney General of the State, Barr. Uju Nwogu, her Agriculture counterpart, Chief Nnamdi Onukwuba, mong others.