By Favour Goodness

Over 200 houses were reportedly burnt by suspected herdsmen on Saturday night in Jebbu, Miango, Bassa Local Government in Plateau state.

The attack, according to sources, was triggered by agelong tussle for land in the area between Miango community and Fulanis.

It was gathered three persons were injured during the incident.

It was also however learnt nobody died during the attack.

Spokesman of Plateau Police Command, ASP. Gabriel Ubah said the situation has been brought under control and normalcy restored in the area.

He said: ” As I speak, we cannot confirm whether over 200 houses were burnt or not. All I’m saying is that after investigation, details will be given to you”.