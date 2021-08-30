Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A Flying Academy is soon to be established at Umueri, close to the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport.

“This will be the first of its kind in these parts,” Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema announced at the Umueri Airport, after a crucial inspection tour of the facilities in company of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra.

According to him, the Anambra state government had concluded plans to partner Air Peace for an establishment of a Flight School and Aviation Maintenance Plant at the airport.

The school and maintenance plant would be established at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area (LGA).

Onyema said he had started procuring the demo flight, (Diamond flights), which would be used for the training.

He attributed the partnership to the legacies that Gov. Obiano had attracted to the state; especially, the airport, which would open up limitless opportunities to the state.

He said he had finalised arrangements with a former Director-General of Aviation, Mr Benjamin Adeleka, an Aviation Engineer, to float the academy.

“It will be the best flying school in Africa. Already, Air Peace to date has produced no fewer than 50 qualified Aviation Engineers that can comfortably sign the departure of every flight.

“Indeed, the prompt delivery of the airport has now become one of the best things to have happened in Anambra. I know it is going to be one of the best airports in Africa.

“I told the naysayers that the president will approve the airport to make it an international airport. It is turning out to be one of the airports to receive the fastest approvals of its facilities and installations.

“This is already showing in the speed with which the Federal Government is cooperating with Anambra State to ensure that the state is known for commercial activities.

“It is a befitting Airport that is ready to start receiving commercial activities. I am sure before the end of the year, every approval must be given to that Airport because the FG is interested in pushing commercial activities into the south east.

“It will be a gateway into the country; it is better than the other airports in so many countries. Every facility you can think of in aviation is here now.

“It is a befitting legacy through the Government of Obiano. It will empower West Africa not just Anambra State.

“Once Federal Government gives approval Air Peace will deploy flights that will be operating from here to the west African countries.

“Because of the business activities in Anambra, residents of Onitsha will fly from here to China.

“This facility will create millions of jobs for Anambra people and the neighbouring states. All of us who are entrepreneurs will look inwards and bring our investment home.

“Travel Agencies, hotels will come in addition to other businesses. We can also cite hotel resorts close to the banks of the Omambala River.

“I am indeed ready to build one if a road is paved from here to the river,’’ Onyema said.

A labour Leader in Anambra, Mr Jerry Nnubia expressed surprise at the impressive facilities already installed at the airport.

Earlier, Gov. Obiano had announced that an Aviation Gas plant would be built through a partnership with a son of Anambra.

He said the plant, which would be second, where flights across Africa will be refueling before take-off to their destinations.