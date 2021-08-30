Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent primary election of the party have been asked to sheath their swords, and support the standard bearer of the party, Senator Andy Uba.

Anambra State L.G.A Coordinators of Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organization, made the plea at the end of its meeting in Awka, yesterday.

In a communique signed by Joe Ezeife, Moz Alor and Arinze Nzeli, the group urged the aggrieved aspirants to play down on their personal interests, and work for the success of the party.

“All aspirants and other aggrieved members of the party are, hereby, urged to play down their personal interests, and work for the success of the party in winning the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, for the collective good of the entire people of Anambra State,” they stated.

The group congratulated Uba and his running mate, Emeka Okafor, for emerging as standard bearers of the party; as well as Director General of the campaign organization, Paul Chukwuma, pledging their unalloyed support towards helping the party win the election.

As the 21 LGA Coordinators, they added: “We make bold to say that we are solidly behind Senator Andy Uba in the journey to the Government House, Awka, while assuring the party’s campaign organization of our unflinching support towards the project.