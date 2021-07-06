Advertisement

For Immediate Press Release By ESNOA (Emancipation For Southern Nigeria and Other Allies)

This invasion to say the least, was a barbaric extrajudicial use of government apparatus to kill, maim and destroy non-Fulani, while reiterating the present regime ethnic cleansing goal.

The Emancipation Of Southern Nigeria And Other Allies, ESNOA has lambasted the Federal Government of Nigeria for the ethnic motivated heinous crime, committed against Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and his household in the middle of the night.

This is impunity of the highest order and a total disregard for rule of law.

Advertisement

The Organization submitted; it is within the constitutional rights of Chief Sunday Igboho to protest against the gruesome murder of his family members by the Fulani Herdsmen/Marauders.

In addition, any reasonable person and lover of peaceful coexistence of all the inhabitants of the geographical space of Nigeria has to suspend their state of unbelief, in order to comprehend why the administration of Buhari is supporting villains and attacking the victims for crying out. This action is a treatment of the Buhari’s regime bullhorn approval of the gruesome, killing, raping, destruction and ethnic cleansing without compunction by his Fulani kinsmen.

The organization assert that the military invasion of Chief Sunday Igboho’s residence was a war against her own citizens and a total violation of their fundamental human rights.

It is in view of this displayed “naked power” and act of lawlessness by those who are saddled with the responsibility of protecting our lives and properties that ESNOA puts the Buhari administration on alert that, we are collecting and collating all the evidences, of genocidal activities against the Buhari administration and, we will not hesitate at the appropriate time, to formally present our case before the International Court of Justice for prosecution of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

Our resolution is in line with the International Law Against Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing.

Moreover, we want to reiterate our stand that the indigenous people of Nigeria have the right to demand for self-determination as embedded in the United Nations Charter for Human Rights of 1948.

As a direct effect of the barbaric military invasion of Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s residence (a k a Igboho Osaa), we are making the following five points demand and, failure to yield to these demands may have a devastating effect on the already severely damaged public image of President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration in the international stage.

That the federal government should withdraw soldiers from our streets because, this is against the backdrop of their primary assignment to fight against external aggression or attack. We demand for the release of all freedom fighters in the country, and this includes but not limited to Nnamdi Kanu (IPOB National Leader) that are currently in detention. That the Buhari administration should own up to the crime they have committed against Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and tender an unreserved apology in a widely read national Newspaper. Also, the federal government should immediately compensate him for all the damage to his property. We are calling for justice for those who were gruesomely murdered during the unfortunate carnage; and we demand that their families should be adequately compensated.by the Nigeria government. We demand that open grazing should be outlawed throughout the country and herders should be sensitized to adopt and embrace ranching system as the international standard practice of rearing cattle.

Our condolences and solidarity go to Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the families of those who were gruesomely murdered during the unfortunate carnage.

May the Good Lord give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen.

Lastly, Inasmuch as, we believe no one is above the law, we wholeheartedly condemn the extrajudicial, thuggery and brigandry exhibited by the regime of Buhari in the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This action is another demonstration of the darkness enveloping Nigeria and the turning of Nigeria to a pariah state.

It is time for the National Assembly and the Judiciary to call this government to order, before the total destruction of statehood of Nigeria.

Aluta continual, Victoria acerta!!!

Signed:

Dr. Debo Awosika-Olumo (Acting National Coordinator)

Comrade Bekee Eddy Chimezie (Acting National Secretary)

Comrade David Adenekan (Acting Publicity Secretary).