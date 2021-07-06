Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE

… SAY’S NIGERIA WILL BREAK IF NDIGBO ARE DENIED APC & PDP PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has uphold calls for Southern Nigeria President in 2023, but it should be restricted only for presidential candidates of Igbo extraction.

The Council made this known in Owerri on Tuesday 6th July 2021 after its stakeholders’ emergency meeting.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the National President of the Council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka noted that it’s the turn of Southern Nigeria, but strictly the turn of Ndigbo to aspire and become the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, stressing that those talking about Southern Nigeria should limit the collective aspiration to Ndigbo.

A Nigerian President of Igbo extraction is a determinate factor for Nigeria’s unity and peace which has been in a fragile condition since 1970, Comrade Igboayaka stated.

He stated that Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC) are new generation of Igbo extraction that have discovered what led to Nigeria Biafra genocide against Ndigbo and therefore denying Ndigbo presidential ticket of PDP, APC and any other third force will open the wound of 1966-1970 blood flow in Nigeria.

For those who thinks that Nigeria peace and unity is sacrosanct should bear in mind that Ceding Major parties Presidential tickets to AlaIgbo is the mother of all necessities, Comrade Igboayaka affirmed.

Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka appealed to all patriotic and progressive Nigerians with sense of history to embrace the project of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction, and see its actualization as anti-dote for quest of self-determination by over eight separatist group in Igbo land.

Ndigbo are the most prominent race that practically believe in Nigeria by every statistical, political and economical parameters, therefore an Igbo man stands at the centre to unite and accommodate every tribe in Nigeria to actualize the “Real Giant of Africa” slogan, Igboayaka revealed

Ndigbo have sacrificed a lot in Nigeria, from pre-colonial struggle, actualization of Nigeria independent to this present day, “if there is any reason an Igbo man should not be president in 2023, they should tell Ndigbo the reason they should be part of Nigeria beyond 2023, Igboayaka concluded.

Signed

Chukwuemeka Chimerue

SA Media & Publicity To The National President Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC)

July 6, 2021