By Chuka Solomon

As the November 6 Anambra governorship election draws closer, with the 18 political parties having nominated their flag bearers, a fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, aka Ebube Muonso, has said that the final outcome of the election would deviate from the expected outcome.

In a sermon at his Adoration Ministry, yesterday, Ebube Muonso, who is the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke; Rector, Blessed Iwene Tansi Pilgrimage Center, and Parish Priest of the Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, all in Anambra State, said the outcome of the Anambra governorship election would be a surprise to many, considering the political party and individual that would emerge.

He said, “The Holy Ghost is telling me that the final outcome of the Anambra governorship election will be a surprise to the generality of Anambra people, and all those that are interested in the politics of the state. The Holy Ghost is saying that the outcome of the 2021 election will be a surprise to many.

“Nobody should dispute what the Holy Spirit is saying; because, as you can see, there are agitations and internal crisis in virtually all the major political parties. Leadership of political parties has succeeded in creating the atmosphere of confusion, which will ultimately enrich the lawyers and the court.

“Anambra State is pregnant. Somebody that will emerge as governor will be a surprise to many. The internal party fracas will definitely affect many parties. In the coming election, there will be a lot of apathy, dissension and acrimony. Supporters of some political parties will work against their parties. That is where the expected outcome of the governorship election will be affected. But in all, God will have the final say.”