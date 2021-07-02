Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The reported face off between Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has humbled the recalcitrant power company which has become notorious with outrageous bills to customers.

The EEDC had invaded Ohha Community Bank Enugu disrupted banking activities and disconnected the bank.

The bank had earlier taken the matter to the regulatory body, NERC, in Complaint NO: NERC/05/CA/FO/EN/21/1259.

“Wherein it complained of refusal by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), to install Prepaid meter for the bank despite the application for installation of meter made to the company since 2019, and arbitrary, excessive electricity bills calculated based on estimated billing.

“…after the complaint was filed the company in annoyance brought a punitive bill of N368,790 :71K, contrary to the bill of N67,535 :42K, earlier brought by the marketer for the same month of April 2021.”

Following a petition from the bank through its lawyer which was widely reported in the media EEEC has finally bowed to pressure and reconnected electricity supply to Ohha Microfinance Bank.

It also installed a 3 phase prepaid meter for their use, three years after it was applied for.

However, the bank through its lawyer Olu Omotayo esq is still insisting on an open apology from.the embattled EEDC.

Omotayo who thanked the media for its support in the face off says the bank may still approach the court “if by ending of this week they didn’t tender public apology and meet our demand for N50m compensation for unlawful disconnection and invasion of the bank.”

It was recalled that because of the extra money the company is raking in through its outrageous and wicked estimation billing system the company has refused to provide pre paid meter for thousands of Enugu residents.

EEDC has resorted to collecting N20,000 per customer for what they term as registration fee for the metre

Desperate power consumers are falling for the trap to avoid the outrageous monthly bills.