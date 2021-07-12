Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

A Member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing kirfi constituency Alhaji Abdulkadir Umar Dewu, representing has offered scholarship to over, 400 students pursuing various courses at different higher institutions across the country.

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Abubakar Y Sulaiman who flagged up the distribution of scholarship scheme today at the conference hall of Mallam Ibrahim Na Hauwa at Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi thanked the law maker for his foresight and urged the beneficiaries to.make the best use of the gesture.

Suleyman stressed the importance of education which he said is a vital key to development of any society On his part Umar Dewu said that the scholarship was part of efforts to support the education development of youths in his constituency. The lawmaker said that five Million Naira was earmarked for the first phase of the distribution to students from Kirfi constituency, after satisfying certain criteria. “I have decided to offer them this scholarship as part of my own little way of boosting the level of education in my constituency. “We all know that education is critical to the growth and development of any society, that is why I offered scholarship to all kirfi indigenes in tertiary institutions that filled our forms and apply for scholarship and under the first phase over , 400 students to benefit and the beneficiaries include those studying Doctorate degree, Masters, first degree and other courses”. He said “I will continue to support people who are willing to embrace education,” Law maker said over 1,000 people benefitted from the free surgery he initiated at the kirfi General Hospital, and pledge to continue with the scholarship and free surgery programs up to the end of his life. He restated his resolve to provide more dividends of democracy to his constituents before the expiration of the tenure of present administration in the state.

Many speakers that spoke at the occasion commended the law maker for impacting positively on the lives of his constituents and urged him to sustain it.

Some of the beneficiaries that spoke with reporters after the occasion expressed their gratitude to the gesture and pledge to make the best use of the money received towards their academic activities.