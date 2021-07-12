Advertisement

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared total support for the decision of the Southern Governors Forum to set deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

This was part of the resolutions contained in a communiqué issued by the apex Igbo socio-cultural group after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the weekend in Enugu.

The organization also called for fair trial for the re-arrested leader of the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The communiqué signed by the national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Hon. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, reads: “At the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, held on Saturday, 10th day of July, 2021 at Enugu, current local and national issues were discussed with the following resolutions:

“That Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has observed with keen interest the recent re-arraignment and consequent trial of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“That in as much as Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not averse to the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we however submit that he should be tried within the ambit of the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in line with global best practices.

“That as part of our avowed determination to ensure the fair trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu , we have constituted a legal team led by the National Legal Adviser of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and eminent Igbo Leaders to monitor the legal proceedings, throughout the trial.

“That we strongly support the stand taken by the Southern Governors Forum on anti-open grazing, restructuring, rotation of the President of Nigeria to the South in 2023, and the proposed 5% share of the Petroleum Industries Bill (PIB) for the host communities.

“That we identify with the Igbo youths in their grievances with respect to Igbo marginalization, menace of the Fulani herdsmen, etc; however we do not support the use of any form of violence to redress the relative deprivation and prevailing inequality and injustice across the country. We therefore urge the youths to be law abiding and sheath their sword as the South East leaders and stakeholders address these our collective grievances through meaningful dialogue and negotiations.

“That we therefore urge Ndigbo particularly the youths to take the ongoing voters’ registration exercise seriously, as this is the only means that guarantees effective participation in Nigerian politics and a sine qua non to achieving our goals and aspirations in the Nigeria project.”