From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi



Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir have distributed various empowerment items including grinding machines, sewing machines, knitting kits, motorcycles and other items worth over N100m to the people of Ganjuwa and Darazo Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

Presenting the items separate at the Ganjuwa Local Government Secretariat and Darazo Stadium Governor Bala advised the beneficiaries to put the items to effective usage in order to get profits.

The governor said that the effort is aimed at getting people of the area out of poverty, make them self-reliant as well as employers of labour because according to him, if they engage others in the businesses they are doing, others will benefit.

He assured that his administration will continue to provide an enabling environment for people of the state to be gainfully engaged because according to him, “when people are engaged in Meaningful Ventures, crime and criminality will reduce to the barest minimum.”

The governor said that the beneficiaries were carefully selected from among the poorest of the poor who actually needed the support in order to take them out of poverty so that they will in turn support their families.

State Chairman of the PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam said that the PDP led administration is committed to seeing that poverty was eradicated among the people stressing that no meaningful development can be made amidst abject poverty.

Koshe Akuyam added that by the end of the 4 years of the PDP led administration, people of the state will be able to differentiate the administration from previous administrations in terms of delivery of dividends of democracy.

The First Lady of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed assured women that her foundation, Almuhhibah Foundation will continue to support them through various skills Acquisition programs in order to make them self-reliant.

Aisha said that her office is always ready to listen to the plight of women in order to find solutions to such because according to her, women hold important positions in the political process of the state.

The two members of the State House of Assembly representing the LGA though members of the APC in their separate remarks, commended the governor for bringing succour to the people of the area saying that the empowerment Programme will take the people out of poverty.

The two of them jointly appealed to the governor to as a matter of urgency complete all abandoned roads projects in the area to ease transportation difficulties the people are facing particularly during the raining season.