By Favour Goodness

Classified information filtering out of Anambra High Court indicates that Sen. Ugochukwu Uba since July 12 night, following the adjournment of his controversial suit by Hon. Justice Obiorah Nwabunike to Sept. 14, has been mounting pressure on High Court Judges in the state to prevail on him to rescind his decision.

It would be recalled that on July 5, Hon. Justice Obiorah Nwabunike had in his ruling on an ex parte motion brought before him by Sen. Ugochuckwu Uba, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party from presenting, receiving, parading or accepting Valentine Ozigbo as the authentic Governorship Candidate for Anambra State.

The ruling which by the effect of Order 40, Rule 3(3) of the High Court of Anambra Civil Procedure Rules 2019, had a lifespan of 7 days, suffered judicial fatality on July 12, with Justice Obiorah declining an application by Uba to renew the said order.

In declining the application, the Court ruled that parties should maintain status quo ante bellum. This meant that both Ozigbo and Uba were to maintain their positions prior to when the suit was brought to Court.

By virtue of the Court’s declaration, the way was immediately cleared for Ozigbo to maintain his position of being the validly elected Flag-bearer of the PDP in the forthcoming Anambra 2021 guber election, as was the case before the suit was brought to court.

Ozigbo on June 26 emerged the flag-bearer of the PDP in a keenly contested primary election conducted by the National Working Committee of the PDP. The primary, which was monitored by INEC, was adjudged as the most free, fair and credible in the history of the Party.

The attempt, however, by Sen. Uba to throw spanner in the wheels of the success of the PDP in Anambra State appears not to be surprising to many.

His antics as a divisive element in the politics of Anambra State is not only widespread but together with his brother, Chris Uba, has been cited by a Harvard University report as being “the lead actors in the destabilizing and destruction of Anambra State”.

Protesters to the High Courts of Anambra State on July 12, by concerned members of the PDP, on account of the destabilizing role of Ugochukwu Uba were advised by Ozigbo to cease from further protests and allow the judiciary, to which he said he had confidence, to deal with the matter fairly.

While calling for calm, he also advised against the victimization of respected members of the judiciary as well as prominent sons of the State who bring pride and glory to Anambra State.

So far, pressures being mounted by Sen. Ugochukwu to induce the court to reconvene on a matter it had adjourned to September have woefully failed.

The Chief Judge of Anambra State is said to have frowned at and is opposed to any moves to use the Courts of law and destroy its cherished traditions just to legitimize political mischief.