All is set for Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi and the Governor of Zamfara State Hon Bello Mattawalle the Mattawalle Maradun and Shatiman Sokoto to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shinkafi a former Governorship candidate of APGA and the Secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees(BOT) had in a letter to the National Secretary of the party announced his resignation as a member of the party and Secretary of the BOT.

According to the letter Shinkafi said”this is to formally tender my resignation as a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Secretary of the Board of Trustee of the party with effect from the date of the letter.

“My decision to resign was made after due consultation with my supporters, my family members, my political associates in Zamfara State and other Nigerians who form my part of my support base.

He expressed gratitude to the Governor of Anambra State who is the National Leader of APGA and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, the Party leadership, Senator Victor Umeh the former National Chairman of the party for all their support while he was in the party.

His words “Let me extend my gratitude to His Excellency Chief Dr. Willie Obiano the Executive Governor of Anambra State, National Leader/Chairman Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Senator Victor C. Umeh (Jagaban Shinkafi) former National Chairman APGA, Chief Victor Ikechukwu Oye National Chairman of APGA, our distinguished colleagues, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Members of the National Executive Council (NEC), Members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and members our great party the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the opportunity given to me to serve as State Chairman in Zamfara State, National Secretary and Secretary Board of Trustee (BOT) respectively in the last nineteen (19) years.

“May the Almighty God bless you all and good people of Nigeria. I wish the party well and also Prof. Chukwuma Soludo the candidate of our party for the forthcoming 6th November, 2021 Anambra State Governorship elections, I wish him success in the polls” he added.

The letter was copied to Zamfara State Chairman of the party, the Shinkafi Local Government Party Chairman

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Shinkafi, Zamfara State, Shinkafi South Ward Chairman

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Shinkafi, Zamfara State.