By Favour Goodness



Mr Valentine Ozigbo, former CEO Transcorp PLC on Saturday emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.



Mr Philip Shuaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State who announced the result said Ozigbo polled a total 62 votes while Dr Obiora Okonkwo garnered 58 votes to come second in the contest.



Sen. Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central in the Senate was third with 44 votes while Dr Winston Udeh, 12 votes to come fourth in the contest.

Others were, Mr Chris Azubogu,10 votes; Dr Godwin Maduka, five votes; Ms Genevieve Ekwochi three votes; Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwue two votes; Chief Walter Okeke, two votes and Dr Ifenna Okwenna one vote.



A total of 16 aspirants contested for the PDP ticket and three withdrew from the race.



Ozigbo holds an M.Sc. Finance from Lancaster University, UK; an MBA in Banking & Finance and a B.Sc. in Accounting from the University of Nigeria. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.



Ozigbo’s emergence has thrown up the challenge of double candidacy for the PDP as Sen. Ugochukwu Uba had emerged winner of the PDP primary organised by Chief Chukwudi Umeaba led faction of the party.

The Umeaba led primary was held at the Paul University Complex, Awka



The PDP in Anambra is divided between the Chief Ndubuisi led State Executive Committee and Umeaba led Acting Caretaker Committee following a judgement of an Abuja High Court on June 9.



Meanwhile, Mr Peter Obi in his reaction said that the election had come to an end.



He congratulated the winner, Mr Val Ozigbo, also commended the other contestants that participated in the election for their hard work and sacrifices.



He called on them not to see the conclusion of the gubernatorial primaries “as the end of the beginning, but rather the beginning of the end.”



Further, Obi says: “I thank the National Chairman who, together with his leadership, has remained neutral. I congratulate the PDP family in Anambra state who has given the state the most peaceful and organized process of choosing a candidate.”



He called on the PDP in the state and beyond to pull together as a family towards what he describes as “a journey of building a better Anambra State for the future of our children and the true “light of the nation.