From Ahmad SAKA ,Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Lamido Gunduma who conspired with his friend Ishaq Abdullahi to dump the body of a decomposing lady, Jamila Saidu and her child inside sewage in Unguwar Yari-Mari, Jamaare local government area of Bauchi state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Bauchi Command, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, stated this inna statement distributed to reporters today friday in Bauchi He said the suspect’s induced labour in Jamila Saidu led to her death and the newborn baby.

Wakil said that the suspect deposited the corpses in a sewage system within his compound and fled to Kwadon in Gombe state where he was tracked and arrested.

“On 07/04/2021 at about 1200hrs one Saidu Iliyasu of Zubuki area Jamaare L.G.A, Bauchi came to Jamaare Divisional Headquarters and reported that on the 5/04/2021, his daughter, one Jamila Saidu 35yrs of the same address was declared missing after which a search party was organized but to no avail, until on the 08/04/2021 at about 1030hrs when her decomposed body was discovered with a newborn child in sewage at her boyfriend’s house identified as Lamido Gunduma at unguwar Yari-Mari Jamaare.

“During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the above suspect criminally conspired with one Ishaq Abdullahi aged 34yrs of the same address and fixed canola into the arm of the said Jamila Saidu and administered her with dextrose water, Quinine and ostagen in order to abort her pregnancy which culminated into induced labour that resulted to the death of the victim and the newborn baby.

“The suspect then deposited the corpses in the sewage system within his compound and fled to Kwadon in Gombe state where he was tracked and arrested. He has been charged to court for prosecution accordingly,” he said.

In another development, the police said that three suspects have been arrested by detectives of the Bauchi State Police Command in connection to the case of robbery.

The suspects who include Kamaluddeen Adamu – 22 years old, Murtala Muhammed – 22 years old and Ahmad Muhammad – 19 years old, all of Railway area of Bauchi Metropolis, on the 30/04/2021 at about 0300hrs conspired and attacked one Salisu Muhammad of Federal Low cost in his house and robbed him of his valuables