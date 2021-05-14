Advertisement

Demand For The Release of Chimaroke Joshua Onwuka

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, the apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Under the leadership of Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka has appealed to the Federal Government to deproscribe and delist the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization.

This contained in a press briefing made by the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka at Owerri, Imo State on Friday 14th May 2021 after the Council emergency security meeting.

Ohanaeze Youth Council noted that after the Nigeria-Biafra war, the people of the Eastern region went through all kinds of demeaning treatments and marginalization that has spurred secessionist agitations by various groups in the region, adding that deproscribing IPOB is,an act of tranny of President Mohammadu Buhari led federal government that would open avenues towards confronting and solving the issues that has bedevilled the region and its people at large for peace to reign.

Ohanaeze Youth Council questioned the Federal Government’s retention of unarmed and non-violent IPOB on its terror list, which proscribes the Biafra separatist group’s activities, while groups like Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen mass killers, who are on a killing spree, are moving around freely and pampered with a proposed settlement.

The Council warned FG that what happened between ESN and Nigeria army who launched Attack against Ipob with armored-tank at Obowo on Thursday 13th May 2021 will be the last such ugly victimization, deliberate killing and declaration of war against Ndigbo will happen gain.

Ohanaeze Youth Council described the emergence of ESN as a child necessity caused by the colossal leadership failure of President Mohammadu Buhari, certain political profiteers cum Aso Rock Cabals that led Nigeria to the worst period of insecurity in the history of Nigeria.

Ohanaeze Youth Council warned the Aso Rock Cabals and British government, the Master of Fulani oligarchy that any further killing of Pro-Biafrans and ESN may led to repeat of 1967-70 event in Nigeria

Ohanaeze Youth Council also faulted the misuse of state power by Federal Government officials, including President Buhari which resulted in the illegal proscription of an unarmed group, such as IPOB and its labelling as a terrorist group, even as the same administration went about dialoguing with the bandit group, Boko haram violent armed killer herdsmen and failing to declare their leaders known as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, a terrorist organisation.

These are groups and associations that have done more terrible things in the country. IPOB is only agitating for Biafra and they have done nothing more than agitation for self governance, but on the contrary, they are being killed and they are still being killed, with hundreds of them in many prisons in Nigeria.

The Federal Government used double standards in the proscription of IPOB. What standard did they use to proscribed IPOB? They used another standard for Boko Haram, used another standard for Fulani herdsmen, another standard for Bandits, Citizens should be treated equally no matter the region where he is coming from.

Ohanaeze Youth Council believed that deproscribing IPOB will also mark as a step to address their grievances; it will motivate the members of the group who are also citizens of this country to see things differently and come forward to the dialogue table to seek ways to tackle and settle burning issues that has led to their agitation and recent clash between Nigeria army and ESN.

OYC noted that since 2015 president Muhammad Buhari took power Nigeria has plunged into many secessionist group, were others are working secretly. It obvious that sometime 2019 Dr. Dogo Isuwa the National publicity Secretary of Middle Belt Leaders Forum denied the position of Northern Elders Yahaya Kwande and his leader, Prof. Ango Abdullahi who is the Northern Elders Forum President declared their position as a mere daydreaming. They are not only dreaming, they are suffering from illusion. Both men are still living in the past, and the earlier they face the reality, the better. The bitter truth which Ango Abdullahi and Kwande may find difficult to swallow is that the Middle Belt is no longer part of the North.

Ohanaeze Youth Council call for immediate release of Mr. Chimaroke Joshua Onwuka retired Supretendent of Police who hail from Ohobo Okwulaga Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia who was arrested on Friday 7th May 2021 by Intelligence Responds Team(IRT) at his wine shop Bende Road Umuahia and dumped at State police headquarters Owerri.

It’s now a routine that hundreds of Igbo Youths and adults are being abducted in their homes and offices by Nigeria security agents on daily bases without any offense and dumped in many police Cells without trial. Many of these abducted Igbo youths and adults are taken to police station are unknown to their families, while many are being killed silently.

Nigeria government has conspired under the disguise of military maiming and killing of young Igbo men, FG is pushing Ndigbo to the wall, this provocation may lead to a crises beyond their control. We therefore, call on UN and other International community to rise now over the calculated killing of Igbo young men going on in the Eastern Nigeria since three months, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka lamented.

Therefore, the Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC has seen that the administration of president Muhammad Buhari is making milore secessionist group to emerged in Nigeria. OYC stressed that Biafra quest has become a belief and an ideology that can only take a massive economic development in Igbo land to Erase.

Proscribing IPOB is like elongating the problem with Nigeria and making new generation of Igbo extraction to hate and reject the project of one Nigeria and further killing of Pro-Biafrans and ESN will hasten the doom of Nigeria, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka