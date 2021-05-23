Advertisement

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has attended the absentee funeral prayer (Salatul Ghaib) for the late Brig. Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence, who died alongside the Chief of Army Staff and 9 other officers in the ill-fated crashed NAF aircraft in Kaduna on Friday.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba in Kano

The funeral prayer for the late Gen. Kuliya, who is an indigene of Kano state, was led by Professor Shehu Ahmad Sa’id Galadanci, Murshid of the National Mosque, Abuja, at Alfurqan Jumu’at Mosque, Alu Avenue, Nassarawa GRA, Kano, Saturday afternoon.

The Ulama that included the Chief Imam of Alfurqan Jumu’at Mosque, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, traditional title holders, some family members, friends and sympathisers attended the prayer session for the deceased.

Special prayers were offered for the soul of the late general.