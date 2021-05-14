Advertisement

E.A Yankab

A police Seageant Kabiru Isah, attached to Kano Command’s Motor Traffic Division (MTD) has returned the sum of one million, two hundred and ninety four thousand, two hundred Naira (N1,294,200.00) found at the scene of a fatal accident.

247Ureports that the sergeant found the money while conducting scene analysis, minutes after the fatal accident.

Advertisement

Mr Haruna said the deceased was knocked down by a trailer along Zaria Road Kano while carrying the said amount of money arranged in a shoe box on motorcycle.

While handing over the money to the family of the deceased, commissioner of Police Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko called on policemen and other people of the state to emulate the good conduct of Mr Isah.

The managing director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) Baffa Dan’agundi has rewarded the police sergeant with one hundred thousand Naira (N100,000.00).