Advertisement

. as council boss decries killing of 5 police officers, razing of station in Aguata

By CHUKS EKE

Barely two weeks after gunmen swooped on participants of a political meeting at Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state where Prof. Charles Soludo, former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and a governorship aspirant, under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and his supporters were in attendance, killed three policemen and abducted Anambra state Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, Soludo at the weekend commissioned a security van donated by Ihuekili Progressive Union, Igboukwu, near Isuofia.

Advertisement

The security van was procured by Ihuekili village, Igboukwu in support of Governor Willie Obiano’s efforts at ensuring that Anambra remains the safest state in the country, despite recent security challenges.

Soludo who performed the ceremony during a Grand Civic Reception organized by the Ihuekili Progressive Union, IPU, Igboukwu, in honour of their illustrious son, Hon. Eche Ezeibe, the incumbent Chairman of Aguata Local Government Transition Committee, however did not mention the attack on him but rather showered abundant praises on the leaders of Ihuekili village for a well thought out programmes of procuring the security van and conducting a grand civic reception for their son.

While Soludo was still making his speech, a little drama played out as Chief John Bosco Onunkwo, another governorship contestant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC arrived the venue of the event as a special invitee and after welcoming him, Soludo turned to him and said: “My friend, Onunkwo will govern Anambra state but that will be after my tenure on the seat”.

“So, both Onunkwo and other contestants are eminently qualified to become the governor of Anambra state but they have to exercise patient and allow me to go ahead of them and reposition the state and after my tenure, they would now come on board”.

In his speech, the Aguata Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Ezeibe, called for prayers to stop further killings of Security agents by unknown gunmen in the state in particular and other parts of South East and South South Geo political zones of the country, as witnessed in the recent past.

Ezeibe fondly called Ijele, who called for an observation of a minute silence for the security personnel so far killed by gun men in the council area which he put at about five in number as the worst hit, including the two officers killed at Nkpologwu, the three killed at Isuofia and the police station razed at Ekwulobia, declared: “It is time to pray for God’s protection”.

Earlier in a welcome address, Chairman of IPU, Igboukwu, Barr. Kingsley Ezeibe extolled Governor Obiano for appointing and retaining Ezeibe, their kinsman as Transition Committee Chairman, saying that if calculated with regards to legal tenure of council chairmen, Hon. Ezeibe is currently serving his second tenure.

Flanked by the IPU Secretary, Okechukwu Onuorah and the Grand Reception Planning Committee Chairman, Anthony Anyika, Ezeibe eulogized the tremendous achievements of Hon. Ezeibe so far in the council area, which included Women and Youths empowerments, employments, culvert and drainages construction among others.

He also enumerated the IPU’s four-point agenda as he presented the new security van procured by the union, further called on the State Government to intervene in the village Primary health center and the Ihuekili village road which he said is being threatened by erosion.

The even also featured award presentations to some dignitaries, including Prof. Soludo; former Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Emeka Sibeudu, Anambra Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, JEZCO Oil boss, Chief Sir. Joseph Ezeokafor, Tincan Boss Ezeafunwa, among others.