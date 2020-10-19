Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has canvassed for unity among Christian faithful, describing himself as an ecumenist who does not discriminate against people on the basis of their faiths.

Speaking at the Third Session of the Fourth Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Oru held at St. Thomas Anglican Church Omuma, Oru-East Local Government Area of Imo State, the governor reiterated that ecumenism is the panacea to societal unity and harmonious coexistence.

He therefore urged Christians to throw away discrimination mentality and work as one in the interest of society and for common good.

The Governor who said that Oru people do not discriminate against faith, noted that he in particular “belongs” to all the churches and described himself as an “ecumenist,”

He expressed happiness over the Synod that held at Oru-East, saying that God will use the occasion to bless both his people and the entire people of Imo State.

The Governor enjoined the congregation to listen to the sermons at the Synod and endeavour to do what they are told by the men of God.

He cautioned against greed, describing it as the main cause of crises and disputes in our society.

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to brief the Anglican Bishops on the State of affairs in Imo, and enjoined all to trust his ability to do what is right before God and man in the interest of the people.

He acknowledged that roads in Imo State are in bad shape, and assured that as soon as the rainy season is over, the state will begin wear a new look.

He noted that government cannot embark on full roads repairs now to avoid waste of Imo’s scarce resources to the rains and also advised against falling for propaganda in the name of politics because of the state of the roads.

“Imo roads will be fixed to the happiness of all. Therefore, I appeal that we exercise patience with the administration and see what happens when the rains are over,” he said.

He reiterated his earlier stance that he has only come to serve the people and that very soon all parts of Imo State will start witnessing tremendous transformations.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Oru, The Rt. Rev Geoffrey. N. Chukwunenye thanked the Governor for finding time to honour God with his presence at the Synod with a good number of his senior aides and a bosom friend, Senator Gumel.

In a vote of thanks, the Chancellor of the Diocese, Hon. Justice Arinze Akubue appreciated Governor Uzodimma and his entourage and wished him success in office as Governor and in his future endeavours. He also appreciated the Governor and his entourage for the financial commitment they made towards the Synod.

Archbishop of Provincial Dioceses of Owerri who is also the Bishop of Okigwe South Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. David Onuoha offered canonical prayers for the Governor and his entourage.