By Kenechukwu

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, yesterday, mobilised youths to clean-up rubbish left in the streets and major roads of Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, as a result of burn-fire made by #EndSARS protesters.

The Catholic priest, who personally joined in the clean-up exercise, also made available refuse disposal truck and his personal vehicle to help evacuate the rubbish.

Speaking during the exercise, Fr. Obimma, popularly known as Ebube Muonso, called on the protesters to cease fire, in order to protect lives and property.

He said: “Nigerians, who are angry as a result of bad governance and systemic failure took to the streets to express their disappointment and anger. They have expressed their displeasure loud and clear.

“Mr. President and the south east governors have also addressed the protesting citizens, and have reiterated their readiness and willingness to address demands raised in the course of the protests.

“So, we lend our voices to those of well meaning Nigerians to call for ceasefire and calmness. The debris of what remains from the burn fire made by protesters is what we are out today to clean-up. As we do the clean-up, we call for calmness; because, we cannot bequeath a destroyed Nigeria to our children unborn.”