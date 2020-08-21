Advertisement

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has recognized three new autonomous communities in the state and accordingly, presented Staff-of-Office to their traditional rulers whom he charged to see their recognition as a call to service.

The three Autonomous Communities so recognized are:

Ø Eziama Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano LGA with His Royal Highness, Eze (Dr) Ishmael I. Anyadiegwu as their Traditional Ruler,

Ø Nnannano Nkwerre – Imenyi Autonomous Community in Nkwerre Local Area with His Royal Highness, Eze (Sir) Ngozi Anyaehie as their Traditional Ruler, and

Ø Nkwerre Opiegbe with Dr Geoffrey Anusionwu as their Traditional Ruler.

Presenting them with Certificate of Recognition and Staff-of-Office at Government House, Executive Council Chambers Owerri, the Governor Uzodimma deriving Authority from Traditional Rulers Autonomous Community Law and Allied Matters No.15 of 2016, urged the new traditional rulers to “go to their Communities and render selfless and quality services to their people.”

He enjoined their subjects to support the monarchs, saying he believes that their creation and recognition would make the Autonomous Communities stronger and blossom in growth and development.

Governor Uzodimma emphasized that “democracy is all about the people and every good government will always endeavour to make her people happy, especially by giving the people their genuine demands.”

He thanked the indigenes of the three Autonomous Communities for painstakingly selecting men of impeccable character and pedigree who are well known to Imo people as their traditional rulers.

On behalf of Imo State Government, the Governor congratulated the traditional rulers on their new position as custodians of culture and tradition in their domain.

Presenting the Traditional Rulers to the Governor for recognition and Staff of Office, the Secretary to State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu informed that the Autonomous Communities and their Ezes-Elect went “through all the processes of investigation and screening and are found worthy and most appropriately qualified to be recognized and given Staff of Office.”

In their acceptance speech, the three traditional Rulers in unionism thanked the Governor for making their dream of many years to come to fruition. They promised not to disappoint their subjects in particular and the people of Imo State in general.

Present at the Ceremony were the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the State Executive Council, Town Union Executives of the three Autonomous Communities and some distinguished Imo citizens.