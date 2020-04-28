Rabiu Omaku

Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Bar. Abdulkarim Kana stated this during a press briefing at the end of Security meeting held at the Government House, Lafia.

Kana disclosed that Intruders were intercepted and kept at the holding centre situated in Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia.

The State Commissioner of Health, Pharmacy Ahmed Yahaya stated that a 25 year indigene of Kokona Local Government who traveled from Kano to Nasarawa State was tested at Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital positive to coronavirus.

Yahaya said the Isolation centres in Shabu and Akwanga are ready while those in Awe,Doma,Mararaba are not yet ready.

The State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah said the State Committee on COVID-19 would have prompt press briefing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays so as to avail Journalists with update on the scourge.

Shammah explained that forty trailers of palliative are expected to be share to the vulnerable in the State.

The Emir of Keffi who read the position of the State Government hinted that the meeting resolved that farming activities should continue, saying Government did not and will not stop people from going to farm.

HRH,Shehu Chindo Yamusa opined that the State Government has also restricted movement and traveling to the State,he further explained that stiff penalty awaits those breaking the law.

The Commissioner of Police,Bola Longe buttressed that the police in the State would take a stringent step by arresting law breakers.

He confirmed that over 490 recalcitrant were arrested by the police.

The Chairman of Karu Local Government, Samuel Akala expressed grief over the reaction by the public’s that Karu has infected persons as uncalled for.

“We have three cases where by those with properties in Karu but they are residing in the Federal Capital Territory this doesn’t mean that they are from Karu”