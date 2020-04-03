By Umar Akilu Majeri Dutse

The jigawa state government has taken measure to prevent the spread of Corona virus out break and also manage the epidemic should it occur in the state

The governor said the state government have established a 22 member state taskforce committee led by the commissioners including the state commissioner of police among others to coordinate the state response

Also covid 19 implementation committee would be chaired by local government chairmen in all the 27 local government areas in the state

Governor badaru also charge the council chairmen with the responsibilities of implementing taskforce decision at the local level and urged them to dedicate themself to the service of their people’s

He therefore thank the traditional rulers ,ulamas as well as religious leaders for their contribution and prayers in the fight against the dreaded disease in the state

The governor added that his government has also renovated and equipped an isolation centre in Dutse and also deployed the requisite trained manpower for the treatment of those that might be affected by the disease

He added that government has also commenced dis infection of high density contact areas such as mosques and hospitals across the 27 local government areas in the state

The government have scaled up public awareness activities including engagement with all stakeholders to support control measure adding that government have limited public gathering with a view to curtail the transmission of the disease in the state

Governor badaru explained further that also gathering during weeding ceremony and naming ceremony as well as mourning has also been suspended and the weeding fatiha is limited to only seven person three from each part and imam as the third party of the weeding

Assuring that all border has been closed down while market activities has been banned the essence of these measure is to protect the public and protect the lives and property badaru urged all of the people in the state to be patient to pass all the difficulties