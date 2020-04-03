By Eze Nwabueze

The police in Onitsha, Anambra state have arrested two persons distributing fake hand sanitizers and face masks to the unsuspecting publics in various parts of Onitsha and its environs.

The two suspects who were arrested by men of the Central police Station, CPS, Onitsha, were taken to Police Area Command headquarters, Onitsha, by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in-charge of CPS, Ifeanyi Iburu who briefed the Area Commander, John Obuagbaka, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP.

However, both Iburu and Obuagbaka declined to talk to the press at they referred newsmen to the state Police public RelationsOfficer for confirmation, but investigations revealed that the suspects had posed themselves as government task force assigned to distribute the products on behalf of the state government, hence they were forcing people to but the fake products from them before they were arrested by a team of police patrol team.

As at the time of filing this report, the suspects were still in detention at the CPS, while the fake products tied in two bid polythene bags are still in the custody of the police.

Efforts to get in touch with the State Police public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mohammed could not be reached as his phone line could not be connected.