BIAFRA: BIG accuses APGA scribe over alleged attempt to demolish BIM-MASSOB secretariat in Anambra

By
247ureports
-

…allegation against me frivolous – Ifeanya

By EZE NWABUEZE

The newly constituted Biafra  Internal Government (BIG) has accused the Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state, Chief Tony Ifeanya of directing some thugs to demolish a multi-million naira Secretariat being constructed by the Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM/MASSOB) at Anaku community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra state.

In a press statement to newsmen in Onitsha yesterday, BIG alleged Ifeanya, a lawyer who hails from the Anaku had at  various times, particular during  the  Anaku General Assembly  Meeting of December 26, 2019,  and  at a  private function in his residence at Awka, the state capital, told his APGA faithfuls that he would mobilize his thugs to demolish the BIM MASSOB Secretariat still under construction.

However, in a swift reaction, Ifeanya who spoke to newsmen on phone, described the allegation as baseless and denied ever nursing any ambition to demolish the BIM/MASSOB secretariat, adding that he was aware that the secretariat under construction is located within the premises of a post office constructed in the early 90s by the Oganiru Age Grade of Anaku which he (Ifeanya) is a member of.

Ifeanya recalled that he personally led a delegation of the Age Grade members then to the family of one of the Catholic priests from them area who is also a member of the age grade and priest’s family donated a plot of land which the age grade constructed a standard post office and handed over to the community only to find out that MASSOB is now using the post office as their meeting venue, to the extent that they later discussed with the traditional ruler of Anaku and he permitted them to demolish part of the post office and started putting up the structure known as BIM/MASSOB secretariat”.

But in the statement duly signed by BIG’s  Director of Information, Elder Chris Mocha, the President of BIG, Chief Solomon Chukwu is advising Ifeanya to in his own interest have a rethink or be prepared to face the consequences.

BIG warned that it would never fold its arms and watch Ifeanya pull down the secretariat which is now at the roofing stage and which had already gulped over N3 million, stressing that lack of adequate sanctions for his class of people over the years have been the reason some body like him is always willing to sabotage  the collective interests  of  his  Igbo  kinsmen,  with little or  no regards.

The statement declared: “Barr. Ifeanya  has  been  one of  the masterminds  of inter and intra communal crises between Anaku and its neighboring Umuolum  Communities over the years. For instance, as Transition Committee Chairman of Ayamelum LGA, he  refused to honour an election which  produced Chief Mike Udemezue Okoye  as the traditional ruler of Umuolum  community”.

“Currently, he  instigated the crisis  rocking the  community when he presented one  Mr. Ebubechukeu Onuorah to the Commissioner for LG, Chieftaincy and Community Matters, Chief Greg Obi  to be recognized as the President-General of Umuolum Town Union, UTU  in  the election won by Chief Innocent Nwakwudo who polled 116 votes to defeat  Mr. Sampson Okoye and Ebube respectively”.

“Ifeanya, according to our findings, uses his  Political influence and  as  the Secretary of APGA, a small but ruling party in Anambra  State to intimidate and Suppress   members in other parties”.

“In line with our  laid down Non-violent principles, the Internal Government  of Biafra  will not hesitate  to  arrest  and  strip  Barr. Tony  Ifeanya naked,  parade him along the Streets or market place  any where in Biafra  land  without inflicting any physical injuries on  him, if his APGA thugs  insisted on  carrying  out  his directives to demolish our secretariat”.

“The election of PG, Umuolum  town union  on August 3,  2019, which was clearly won  by Chief Innocent  Nwoye Nwakwudo but  Barr. Tony Ifeanya used his position denied  Nwoye  the certificate  of recognition. He  thereafter  used his office as APGA scribe and  presented Mr. Ebubechukeu  Onuorah who lost in the  said contest just because Nwoye is a card-carrying member of an opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here