…allegation against me frivolous – Ifeanya

By EZE NWABUEZE

The newly constituted Biafra Internal Government (BIG) has accused the Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state, Chief Tony Ifeanya of directing some thugs to demolish a multi-million naira Secretariat being constructed by the Biafra Independence Movement/Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM/MASSOB) at Anaku community in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra state.

In a press statement to newsmen in Onitsha yesterday, BIG alleged Ifeanya, a lawyer who hails from the Anaku had at various times, particular during the Anaku General Assembly Meeting of December 26, 2019, and at a private function in his residence at Awka, the state capital, told his APGA faithfuls that he would mobilize his thugs to demolish the BIM MASSOB Secretariat still under construction.

However, in a swift reaction, Ifeanya who spoke to newsmen on phone, described the allegation as baseless and denied ever nursing any ambition to demolish the BIM/MASSOB secretariat, adding that he was aware that the secretariat under construction is located within the premises of a post office constructed in the early 90s by the Oganiru Age Grade of Anaku which he (Ifeanya) is a member of.

Ifeanya recalled that he personally led a delegation of the Age Grade members then to the family of one of the Catholic priests from them area who is also a member of the age grade and priest’s family donated a plot of land which the age grade constructed a standard post office and handed over to the community only to find out that MASSOB is now using the post office as their meeting venue, to the extent that they later discussed with the traditional ruler of Anaku and he permitted them to demolish part of the post office and started putting up the structure known as BIM/MASSOB secretariat”.

But in the statement duly signed by BIG’s Director of Information, Elder Chris Mocha, the President of BIG, Chief Solomon Chukwu is advising Ifeanya to in his own interest have a rethink or be prepared to face the consequences.

BIG warned that it would never fold its arms and watch Ifeanya pull down the secretariat which is now at the roofing stage and which had already gulped over N3 million, stressing that lack of adequate sanctions for his class of people over the years have been the reason some body like him is always willing to sabotage the collective interests of his Igbo kinsmen, with little or no regards.

The statement declared: “Barr. Ifeanya has been one of the masterminds of inter and intra communal crises between Anaku and its neighboring Umuolum Communities over the years. For instance, as Transition Committee Chairman of Ayamelum LGA, he refused to honour an election which produced Chief Mike Udemezue Okoye as the traditional ruler of Umuolum community”.

“Currently, he instigated the crisis rocking the community when he presented one Mr. Ebubechukeu Onuorah to the Commissioner for LG, Chieftaincy and Community Matters, Chief Greg Obi to be recognized as the President-General of Umuolum Town Union, UTU in the election won by Chief Innocent Nwakwudo who polled 116 votes to defeat Mr. Sampson Okoye and Ebube respectively”.

“Ifeanya, according to our findings, uses his Political influence and as the Secretary of APGA, a small but ruling party in Anambra State to intimidate and Suppress members in other parties”.

“In line with our laid down Non-violent principles, the Internal Government of Biafra will not hesitate to arrest and strip Barr. Tony Ifeanya naked, parade him along the Streets or market place any where in Biafra land without inflicting any physical injuries on him, if his APGA thugs insisted on carrying out his directives to demolish our secretariat”.

“The election of PG, Umuolum town union on August 3, 2019, which was clearly won by Chief Innocent Nwoye Nwakwudo but Barr. Tony Ifeanya used his position denied Nwoye the certificate of recognition. He thereafter used his office as APGA scribe and presented Mr. Ebubechukeu Onuorah who lost in the said contest just because Nwoye is a card-carrying member of an opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP”.