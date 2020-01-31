-Congratulates Kwankwaso’s father for becoming a kingmaker in Karaye Emirate

-Advances reason why APC fails Kiru/Bebeji Fed. Constituency re-run election

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described, modestly, the results of the just concluded re-run elections of members of the House of Representatives and that of the State House of Assembly, where All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious, all sequel to governor’s victory at the Supreme Court, a clear indication of how the former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has been retired from politics.



Reminding that “Some years back when he (Kwankwaso) was warming up to contest for presidential seat, he boasted that, he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari from politics. Saying also that he would retire me from politics. But if you look at it now, who then is forced to retire?



This was made known at the Council Chamber, Friday, when the Speaker Kano State House of Assembly, Right Hon. Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa with other Principal officers of the House, State APC Chairman and other party leaders and elders, presented to the governor the newly elected 4 state legislators immediately after they collected their Certificates of Return from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



They are from Madobi, Bunkure, Minjibir and Rogo constituencies. Amongst them, 3 of the constituencies, Bunkure, Minjibir and Madobi, were APC that were challenged in Court by the opposition party.



They now got the mandate back after the re-run. While Rogo was under the fold of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and has now come under APC fold after the re-run election. Ruling APC got them all.



While praising the member representing Madobi, Kwankwaso’s constituency, Kabiru Cunkoso, governor Ganduje commended him for being part of the pillars that pushed Kwankwaso aside politically, without making any impact henceforth.



Ganduje listed some factors that causes the sustainability of Kwankwaso’s retirement from politics, he said “Member of the State Assembly from Madobi, member House of Representatives from there, Chairman of the local government, Councillors, Senator from where Madobi falls in, state governor and President are all APC. So is somebody waiting for him to know that we retire him (Kwankwaso) from politics,” rhetorically asked.



Condemning some political remarks and behaviours of the former governor Kwankwaso, particularly during election period, governor Ganduje said “Our style of politics is calculative and decent. I can therefore not follow his style, that is always castigating without any decorum. We respect people and we see respect and dignity in people. Ours is not like theirs.”



He called on the elected members, to always respect party leadership and be loyal to the party, adding that, “We believe that the supremacy of the party should always be observed with all intent and purposes. You should make sure that, you become loyal party members.”



Ganduje congratulates the father of the former governor Kwankwaso, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso for being elevated from Majidadin Karaye to the position of Makaman Karaye Emirate, a Kingmaker in the Emirate, saying that “He deserved the position very well. Our respectful father and an elder statesman. I am congratulating him on behalf of the government and people of Kano state.”



“We pray that Allah give him all assistance to allow him discharge all his assigned responsibilities very well. Our father is very hardworking and very close to his people. That, among others will help him perform wonderfully well,” he assured.



On why APC fails to secure the seat of the House of Representatives member representing Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, he said, “We couldn’t get that seat as a result of the crisis that rocked the party at the constituency. The APC candidate was in conflict with the leadership of the party in the state, in the local government, with the local government administration and even with the electorate. That caused us to lose the seat, as a party.”



But even at that, according to the governor, the winner of the party, who came from the opposition PDP, was in the radio announcing his resolve to work hand in hand with the administration of President Buhari and Kano state government. He said this is commendable.

That, according to the governor “…was made possible because of the hands of friendship I extended to all people urging them to come and join hands with us and move the state forward in particular and the nation in general. We are happy to see that so many people including the just elected member House of Representatives, from Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency, Ali Datti Yako, heeds to the call.”



Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Gafasa assured the governor that, the House has two over three of the members as APC, encouraging that, “We are comfortably, enough members to back and support any government policies for the overall development of the state.”



Gafasa reveals that more members were coming to join the ruling APC in the House, “…they too believe in how this administration is fast developing the state. With this, I can say, our governor His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is doing very well for the overall development of the state.”



Abdullahi Abbas the State Chairman of APC after commending electorate for finding the party as worthy of being re-elected again, he assured that “APC will continue to be the best party in any future elections to come. We are determined, through our developmental projects and policies, to continue working towards sustainable development.”