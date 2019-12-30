

-As 1st sitting of the 4th session of Nigerian Youth Parliament commences in Kano.

Kano State Acting Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has disclosed that the State is making a lot of investments towards the development of youth across the 44 Local Government Areas in the State.

According to Gawuna ” Youth have strong affinity with great potentials, as such, efforts need to be put in place to ensure that their potentials are adequately tap for economic, peace and prosperous well being of our people “.

He made the disclosure today Sunday while declaring opened the 1st sitting of the 4th session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament organised by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in collaboration with Kano State Government, held at Kano State House of Assembly Complex.

Dr. Gawuna revealed that the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had given considerable attention to the youth in the State which explained the recent creation of a Ministry responsible for Youth and Sports Development to demonstrate its commitment to this noble course.

The Acting Governor pointed out that during the first tenure of the administration, many youths were being empowered in different skills acquisition programmes which include training of 5,200 tea sellers( ‘yanshayi ), 4,500 beneficiaries of Tallafin Ganduje and training of 397 Youth on Shoemaking, Bagmaking and General leather works among others.

” Education as a key component to youth development informed our administration’s resolve to declare state of emergency in the sector to ensure that education is free and compulsory. This has really increased School enrolment for the year because out of School Children and School dropout have been enrolled back to School ” he explained.

Gawuna who called on Youth to use their potentials in strenthening the living condition of their people, commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for bringing the Programme to Kano and assured of the State readiness to inaugurate the second session of the Parliament.

In his address, the Federal Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Gabriel Tanimu Aduda said the Ministry is committed to youth development and had packaged several programmes under a flagship initiative called *DEEL* which stands as Digital Skills Acquisition,Entrepreneurship, Employability,Leadership and Mentorship.

” Since the formal inauguration of the 4th Session on May 28, 2019, the Ministry and its stakeholders have been working to ensure that the Parliament begins its sittings, conclude elections of its Principal Officers and begins deliberation on important issues affecting our youthful population ” he stated.

Mr. Dare said his Ministry would continue to accord the Parliament the necessary collaboration to improve on its laudable achievements since inception, stressing that…” this includes working continuously with the National Assembly and other stakeholders to effectively address the issue of irregular sittings and continued discussion for the take off of the proposed internship programme for the Youth Parliamentarians with the National Assembly “.

He then reminded the Participants that activities in this meeting are geared towards enriching the overview of youth issues in order to enhance deliberations on motions and passage of resolutions that can positively impact the lives of Nigerian youth.

Earlier in his welcome address, Kano State Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development Alhaji Kabiru Ado Lakwaya lauded the effort of the Ganduje’s administration of implementing programmes and policies that are geared towards improving the life of the teeming youth in the State.

During the 4th session of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Papers were presented by resources persons and was attended by Youth representatives from the 36 States of the federation.